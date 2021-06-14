Maine House votes to eliminate police data sharing center

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House voted Monday to eliminate the state’s secretive “fusion center” created in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to ensure data is shared among law enforcement agencies.

The 88-54 vote followed a whistleblower lawsuit and legislative scrutiny of the center, which was accused of gathering and storing intelligence on gun buyers, power line protesters and employees of a camp for Israeli and Arab teens. Further votes would be necessary to close the center, which is an arm of the Maine State Police.