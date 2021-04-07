Main opposition party against mining wins Greenland election April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 6:46 a.m.
People queue to vote, in the Inussivik arena in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday April 6, 2021. Greenland is holding an early parliamentary election Tuesday focused in part on whether the semi-autonomous Danish territory should allow international companies to mine the sparsely populated Arctic island's substantial deposits of rare-earth metals.
HELSINKI (AP) — Greenland’s main opposition party, which is against an international mining project involving uranium and other metals on the Arctic island, has emerged as the biggest party after winning more than a third of votes in an early parliamentary election, according to initial results.
With nearly all votes counted Wednesday, the left-leaning Community of the People party (Inuit Ataqatigiit) had secured 37% of the votes, entitling it to 12 seats in the Greenlandic national assembly, the 31-seat Inatsisartut.