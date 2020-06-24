https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Magnitude-5-8-earthquake-shakes-remote-central-15363486.php
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes remote central California
RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck Wednesday in a remote area of central Caliifornia.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:40 a.m. and was centered 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Ridgecrest in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.
View Comments