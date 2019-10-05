Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

COLMA, Calif. (AP) — A minor earthquake jolted people in the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday morning but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.6 temblor occurred at 8:41 a.m. and was centered 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) southwest of Colma, an incorporated town just south of San Francisco known for its many cemeteries.

Colma police dispatcher Alejandra Gonzalez said she hasn't received any calls from residents about the quake.