Made with love: Je T’aiMe mixing cupcakes, cocktails in CT Post Mall in Milford
Maxine Harris (left) and her business partner Laurren Robinson to open Je T'aiMe Cupcakes and Cocktails in the Connecticut Post Mall. It is the first step toward their dream of opening Connecticut’s first cupcake bar. The soft opening is on May 1, with the grand opening on May 2.
Maxine Harris /Contributed
One of the cupcake flavors is Queen Elizabeth. It is rose water, raspberry, mint, honey, and chamomile. May 1 is the soft opening, and May 2 is the grand opening of Je T'aiMe Cupcakes and Cocktails in the Connecticut Post Mall.
Maxine Harris /Contributed
One of the cupcake flavors is Love In Full Effect. It is dark chocolate, blackberry and rosemary. May 1 is the soft opening, and May 2 is the grand opening of Je T'aiMe Cupcakes and Cocktails in the Connecticut Post Mall.
Maxine Harris /Contributed
One of the cupcake flavors is The Day Trader. It is graham cracker, banana, espresso and dulce de leche. May 1 is the soft opening, and May 2 is the grand opening of Je T'aiMe Cupcakes and Cocktails in the Connecticut Post Mall.
Maxine Harris /Contributed
MILFORD — Maxine Harris believes so strongly in the business she co-founded — Je T’aiMe Cupcakes and Cocktails —she has put her savings into opening its first shop.
Harris, chief culinary executive at Je T’aiMe Cupcakes and Cocktails, co-founded the eatery with her longtime friend Laurren Robinson, and the pair have now moved from simply an online operation to a storefront in the Connecticut Post Mall.