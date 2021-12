A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as an angry mob tried to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory following a rally by then-President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors say Daniel Herendeen of Chesterfield Township, in Macomb County, entered the building “wearing body armor, a black military style backpack, black goggles, and an American flag mask," The Detroit News reported.