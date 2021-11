EVERETT, Wash. - Six different players scored and Koen MacInnes made 14 saves for the shutout as the Everett Silvertips blanked the Tri-City Americans 6-0 on Friday night.

Niko Huuhtanen, Ben Hemmerling, Jackson Berezowski, Alex Swetlikoff, Ronan Seeley and Beau Courtney had the goals.