ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators now say there have been more releases of drilling fluid along the Line 3 oil pipeline construction route than previously reported.

According the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations between June 8 and Aug. 5. In one of those cases, on July 6, about 80 gallons of fluid entered the Willow River in Aitkin County.