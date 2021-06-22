MLK estate reaches publishing agreement with HarperCollins

NEW YORK (AP) — The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an international agreement with HarperCollins Publishers, which released his first book more than 60 years ago, for rights to his archive.

“The King Estate is pleased to return the publishing rights to Dr. King’s literary archive to his original publisher," the manager of King's estate, Eric Tidwell, said in a statement Tuesday. "Dr. King’s prophetic message of peace, hope, love and equality continue to impact the world today. That message is needed now more than ever. We look forward to utilizing HarperCollins’ global footprint to continue the perpetuation of Dr. King’s wonderful legacy through new creative literary projects.”