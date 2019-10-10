MAC seeks artists for holiday pop-up bazaar

The Milford Arts Council seeks artists, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in a holiday pop-up bazaar. The Milford Arts Council seeks artists, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in a holiday pop-up bazaar. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close MAC seeks artists for holiday pop-up bazaar 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) is calling all artists, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in a holiday pop-up bazaar hosted by the MAC’s Firehouse Gallery in Walnut Beach. The bazaar runs Fridays and Saturdays, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 8, from noon to 5 p.m.

Load-in is Nov. 23, from noon-4 p.m. and vendors must be present during bazaar hours to run sales. Deadline for submission is Oct. 26. To submit an application, visit milfordarts.org/holiday-bazaar.

In its first year in 2018, the bazaar featured one-of-a-kind gifts of paintings, jewelry, pottery, soaps, scarves, and more. Specially wrapped gift memberships and gift certificates for performances and activities at the MAC and Firehouse Gallery are available at milfordarts.org/holiday-gift-card-lp.

The MAC also seeks musicians or vocalists who want to share their talents for an hour or so on any of the bazaar dates. If interested, call 203-878-6647.