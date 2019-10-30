MAC presents Piano Bar with Broadway’s Michael McAssey

Broadway actor/pianist Michael "Mac" McAssey sings and plays your favorite show tunes and pop music Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m., at the MAC.

Broadway actor/pianist Michael “Mac” McAssey sings and plays your favorite show tunes and pop music Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Ave.

With the baby grand piano in the center of the room, patrons will be seated at tables around the room (and even on stage). The audience is invited to sing along with Mac, or step up to the microphone and sing a song.

Michael made his cabaret debut in 1982 at New York City’s Duplex in Greenwich Village. McAssey is a winner and three-time nominee of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Outstanding Male Vocalist. As an actor he made his Broadway debut in Late Night Comic. In New York City, he has worked on and Off-Broadw (A Hard Time To Be Single, Sex Tips For Modern Girls, In Gay Company & more) and at Lincoln Center.

He co-starred as Herbie in Gypsy (with Tony nominee Sally Mayes), Sondheim’s Putting It Together, Edna Turnblad in two productions of Hairspray, and as Max Bialystock in three different companies of Mel Brooks’ The Producers. Soap fans may remember Michael as blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV’s Guiding Light.

Nite Spot Nights, co-sponsored by Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions, feature stars of New York City’s Broadway and cabaret scene. Nite Spots are presented in a cabaret-style listening room at the MAC set with candlelit tables, inviting patrons to BYOEEE — Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks also are available in the Speakeasy Lounge. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, at $30, and information, go to milfordarts.org/macpiano or call 203-878-6647.