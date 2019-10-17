MAC offers senior discount for Wicked Witch musical

Pantochino Productions Inc. has announced a special senior citizen discount for performances of The Wicked Witch of the West: Kansas or Bust, now on stage at the MAC.

Pantochino Productions Inc. has announced a special senior citizen discount for performances of The Wicked Witch of the West: Kansas or Bust, now on stage at the MAC, Milford Arts Council through Oct. 27.

Performances are Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m., at The MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford.

Featuring book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg, the story is a sequel to Dorothy’s journey in Oz. This time, the Wicked Witch is back as the best-loved characters from Oz descend on Kansas in hopes of finding broomsticks, slippers and of course, Dorothy.

“Anyone of any age who enjoys The Wizard of Oz movie will love this story,” said co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer. “Its filled with comedy and laughter at every turn.”

Senior citizens may purchase discount tickets for $10 at the door only at the time of the performance, if available; no advance sales. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance.

Free parking is available at showtimes in all train depot lots. For details, visit pantochino.com.