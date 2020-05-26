MAC offers free online dance classes

MAC’s new online dance/movement offerings include Tap, Tango, Nia, DanceEx, and bodyArt, all coming to the schedule in June.

Free trial classes are offered Tuesday, May 26, at 4:30 p.m. Participants learn Lindyhop, Charleston, Salsa, Samba, and more in a stress-relieving, body-energizing low impact cardio workout.

On Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. dance with LA dancer, Tina Mollis for free; tap shoes optional. Have fun, improve focus and balance, exercise your mind, and get a great workout while learning all the tap basics.

RSVP at info@milfordarts.org. To learn more visit https://milfordarts.org.