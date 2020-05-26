https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/MAC-offers-free-online-dance-classes-15294752.php
MAC offers free online dance classes
Photo: Contributed Photo
MAC’s new online dance/movement offerings include Tap, Tango, Nia, DanceEx, and bodyArt, all coming to the schedule in June.
Free trial classes are offered Tuesday, May 26, at 4:30 p.m. Participants learn Lindyhop, Charleston, Salsa, Samba, and more in a stress-relieving, body-energizing low impact cardio workout.
On Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. dance with LA dancer, Tina Mollis for free; tap shoes optional. Have fun, improve focus and balance, exercise your mind, and get a great workout while learning all the tap basics.
RSVP at info@milfordarts.org. To learn more visit https://milfordarts.org.
View Comments