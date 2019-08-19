MAC kicks off Nite Spot Night season with Simply Barbra Celebrates Hello, Dolly!

In partnership with Pantochino Productions, the Milford Arts Council (MAC) kicks off its 2019-20 Nite Spot Night season with Steven Brinberg in Simply Barbra Celebrates Hello, Dolly! on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m.

This special Nite Spot Night is a double feature. First, patrons will have the option to join the 12th annual Wine Trail starting at 5 p.m., by following the fairy lights along the train tracks in downtown Milford to the Milford Arts Council patio at 40 Railroad Avenue South. MAC staff and volunteers will be on the patio pouring wine to benefit The United Way of Milford along with other businesses in Milford as part of a stroll around town.

Steven Brinberg will grace the MAC stage at 8 p.m. with his celebration of Hello, Dolly! as Simply Barbra. Brinberg tours the world with his all-live homage to the legendary Barbra Streisand.

His latest edition of Simply Barbra celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of Streisand’s second film Hello, Dolly! with most of the songs from the film and stories about the making of it, along with some of Barbra’s famous hit songs and a couple from her latest album. As Hamlisch said of Steven “It’s as close as you'll get to seeing Barbra herself. He’s been doing his Streisand for so long, he’s better at it than she is!”

Nite Spots are presented in a cabaret-style listening room at the MAC set with candlelit tables, inviting patrons to BYOEEE — Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks also are available in the Speakeasy Lounge.

For tickets, at $32 to $35, visit milfordarts.org/stevenbrinberg or call 203-878-6647.