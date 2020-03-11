MAC invites artists to explore the color red in new juried exhibit

Milford Arts Council, the MAC calls artists to explore the color red in a new juried exhibit that will run at The MAC’s Firehouse Gallery April 16 through May 10, in Walnut Beach at 81 Naugatuck Ave. An exhibit reception and sale will be open to the public on April 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. Sips and nibbles will be available.

The Color Exhibit invites artists to be inspired by the color red; with subject matter, emotions, expression, placement or composition through 2 and 3-dimensional original works. The color red must be the central focal point in the work. All skill levels are welcome.

Works may be representational or abstract. Two and three dimensional work can be entered, except for prints or Giclee; 24” X 36” max and must be securely wired for hanging.

There will be cash awards for the winners: 1st place $150; 2nd place $100; and 3rd place $75.

Entry fee is $20/one piece and $30/two pieces for MAC members; and $25/one piece; $35/two pieces for nonmembers. Members receive discounts and anyone can become an ‘artist member’ for $35.

Digital submissions at milfordarts.org/color-exhibit-lp must be completed by March 27 at midnight. Notification of acceptance of digital submissions will be no later than March 31 by email.

Artists may also submit during receiving on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave.; artwork will be juried at that time.

Questions may be directed by email to visualarts@milfordarts.org.