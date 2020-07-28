MAC calling artists for pop up exhibit

The Milford Arts Council is calling all artists to participate in a spontaneous outdoor pop up art exhibit Saturday, Aug. 8. Artists should arrive at the fence along Constitution Drive, in between Parsons Center Veteran’s Hall and Wasson Field in Milford by 10 a.m. for the exhibit which will begin at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing is required.

Artists will be provided S hooks to hang and sell their two-dimensional art to the community from 11 a.m.-noon when the public is invited to view and purchase local art. Artists should notify Milford Arts of their intent to display their work by filling out a form on the MAC’s website: https://milfordarts.org/summerpopartlp.

This pop up exhibit is part of a new MAC Summer Pop Up series which premiered in June, offering a spontaneous visual or performing arts experience in a surprise natural setting on Saturdays at 11 a.m. The community looks out for location clues all week long and the surprise location is revealed on Friday evenings at 8 p.m. This is the first and only pop up in which the location will be known to everyone in advance.

“We have been working hard to navigate our new reality and to reimagine and re-create the MAC within this new world,” said Paige Miglio, executive director of the Arts Council. “We’ve spent the last few months listening to the needs and desires of our artists, patrons, and community so that we could reshape the MAC in a way that serves as many people as possible, in new and innovative ways.”

For more information email info@milfordarts.org or visit milfordarts.org.