MAC Eastbound Theatre presents free outdoor performance of Our Town

The Milford Art Council's Eastbound Theatre will present a free outdoor community performance of Our Town by Thornton Wilder on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Milford Art Council’s Eastbound Theatre will present a free outdoor community performance of Our Town by Thornton Wilder on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. The reading will take place at various locations around Milford with 30-minute breaks in between each act so that participants can stroll from location to location past small shops and restaurants, grab a snack or drink, listen to music, and follow the “Chalk the Walk” symbols on the sidewalk along the way.

The show will feature Sen. James Maroney; Mayor Ben Blake: Alderman Frank Smith; Milford Concert Band; Dan Brownell & the UCC Choir and more.

Participants will meet at the gazebo (bandstand) on the Broad Street Green at 1 p.m., however they are encouraged to come as early as noon with a picnic and lawn chairs to enjoy The Milford Concert Band prior to the event. The Milford Historical Society also will open its doors at 10 a.m. for its “Our Town, Our Story” art exhibit — treasures from the Moger photo collection, on display through Oct. 6.

Executive Producer Nancy A. Herman has arranged to have each act directed by a different Eastbound Theatre director. She will direct Act One on the green in front of the gazebo, Mike Shavel will direct Act Two on the veranda in front of the Parsons Building overlooking the waterfall, and Tom Rushen will direct Act Three behind the DAR next to the cemetery. Ann Baker is associate producer.

A post-performance reception will take place at Stonebridge Restaurant. Rain date is Aug. 25. Lorie Lewis, marketing director of the MAC, said, “This is a wonderful way to kick off our season and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Eastbound Theatre. Milford is a magical community, and this traveling reading of Our Town will remind all participants from Milford and beyond to be present, be joyful, and learn how to enjoy the simple pleasures of life ... it’s the secret that Milfordites know very well.”

For more information, visit milfordarts.org/ourtown, or call 203-878-6647. The Milford Arts Council extends its gratitude to Milford Bank and Colony Grill for making this event possible and Stonebridge Restaurant for sponsoring the after-party.