By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Massachusetts.
U.S. House - District 1
Richard Neal (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Lori Trahan (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 1
Joseph Ferreira (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 2
Robert Jubinville (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 3
Marilyn Devaney (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 4
Christopher Iannella (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 5
Eileen Duff (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 6
Terrence Kennedy (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 7
Paul DePalo, Dem
Governor's Council - District 8
Mary Hurley (i), Dem
State Senate - Brkshire,Hmpshire,Frnkln&Hampdn
Adam Hinds (i), Dem
State Senate - Bristol & Norfolk
Paul Feeney (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Bristol&Plymouth
Michael Rodrigues (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndBristol&Plymouth
Mark Montigny (i), Dem
State Senate - Cape & Islands
Julian Cyr (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Essex
Diana DiZoglio (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Essex
Joan Lovely (i), Dem
State Senate - 3rd Essex
Brendan Crighton (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Essex & Middlesex
Bruce Tarr (i), GOP
State Senate - 2nd Essex & Middlesex
Barry Finegold (i), Dem
State Senate - Hampden
Adam Gomez, Dem
State Senate - 1st Hampden & Hampshire
Eric Lesser (i), Dem
State Senate - Hampshire,Franklin&Worcester
Joanne Comerford (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Middlesex
Edward Kennedy (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Middlesex
Patricia Jehlen (i), Dem
State Senate - 3rd Middlesex
Michael Barrett (i), Dem
State Senate - 4th Middlesex
Cindy Friedman (i), Dem
State Senate - 5th Middlesex
Jason Lewis (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Middlesex & Norfolk
Cynthia Creem (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndMiddlesex&Norfolk
Karen Spilka (i), Dem
State Senate - Middlesex & Suffolk
Sal DiDomenico (i), Dem
State Senate - Middlesex & Worcester
James Eldridge (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk,Bristol & Plymouth
Walter Timilty (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk & Suffolk
Michael Rush (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Plymouth & Bristol
Marc Pacheco (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Plymouth & Bristol
Michael Brady (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Suffolk
Nicholas Collins (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Suffolk
Sonia Chang-Diaz (i), Dem
State Senate - 1stSuffolk&Middlesex
Joseph Boncore (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndSuffolk&Middlesex
William Brownsberger (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Worcester
Harriette Chandler (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Worcester
Michael Moore (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Barnstable
David Vieira (i), GOP
State House - 4th Barnstable
Sarah Peake (i), Dem
State House - Barnstable,Dukes&Nantucket
Dylan Fernandes (i), Dem
State House - 1st Berkshire
John Barrett (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Berkshire
Paul Mark (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Berkshire
Tricia Farley-Bouvier (i), Dem
State House - 4th Berkshire
William Pignatelli (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Bristol
James Hawkins (i), Dem
State House - 4th Bristol
Steven Howitt (i), GOP
State House - 5th Bristol
Patricia Haddad (i), Dem
State House - 6th Bristol
Carole Fiola (i), Dem
State House - 7th Bristol
Alan Silvia (i), Dem
State House - 9th Bristol
Christopher Markey (i), Dem
State House - 10th Bristol
William Straus (i), Dem
State House - 11th Bristol
Christopher Hendricks (i), Dem
State House - 12th Bristol
Norman Orrall (i), GOP
State House - 13th Bristol
Antonio Cabral (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Essex
Andres Vargas (i), Dem
State House - 4th Essex
Bradford Hill (i), GOP
State House - 5th Essex
Ann-Margaret Ferrante (i), Dem
State House - 7th Essex
Paul Tucker (i), Dem
State House - 8th Essex
Lori Ehrlich (i), Dem
State House - 9th Essex
Donald Wong (i), GOP
State House - 10th Essex
Daniel Cahill (i), Dem
State House - 11th Essex
Peter Capano (i), Dem
State House - 12th Essex
Thomas Walsh (i), Dem
State House - 14th Essex
Christina Minicucci (i), Dem
State House - 15th Essex
Linda Campbell (i), Dem
State House - 16th Essex
Marcos Devers (i), Dem
State House - 17th Essex
Frank Moran (i), Dem
State House - 1st Franklin
Natalie Blais (i), Dem
State House - 1st Hampden
Todd Smola (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Hampden
Brian Ashe (i), Dem
State House - 5th Hampden
Patricia Duffy, Dem
State House - 6th Hampden
Michael Finn (i), Dem
State House - 8th Hampden
Joseph Wagner (i), Dem
State House - 10th Hampden
Carlos Gonzalez (i), Dem
State House - 12th Hampden
Angelo Puppolo (i), Dem
State House - 1st Hampshire
Lindsay Sabadosa (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Hampshire
Daniel Carey (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Hampshire
Mindy Domb (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Middlesex
James Arciero (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Middlesex
Kate Hogan (i), Dem
State House - 5th Middlesex
David Linsky (i), Dem
State House - 6th Middlesex
Maria Robinson (i), Dem
State House - 7th Middlesex
Jack Lewis (i), Dem
State House - 8th Middlesex
Carolyn Dykema (i), Dem
State House - 10th Middlesex
John Lawn (i), Dem
State House - 11th Middlesex
Kay Khan (i), Dem
State House - 12th Middlesex
Ruth Balser (i), Dem
State House - 14th Middlesex
Tami Gouveia (i), Dem
State House - 15th Middlesex
Michelle Ciccolo (i), Dem
State House - 16th Middlesex
Thomas Golden (i), Dem
State House - 17th Middlesex
Vanna Howard, Dem
State House - 18th Middlesex
Rady Mom (i), Dem
State House - 21st Middlesex
Kenneth Gordon (i), Dem
State House - 23rd Middlesex
Sean Garballey (i), Dem
State House - 24th Middlesex
David Rogers (i), Dem
State House - 25th Middlesex
Marjorie Decker (i), Dem
State House - 26th Middlesex
Mike Connolly (i), Dem
State House - 27th Middlesex
Erika Uyterhoeven, Dem
State House - 28th Middlesex
Joseph McGonagle (i), Dem
State House - 29th Middlesex
Steven Owens, Dem
State House - 30th Middlesex
Richard Haggerty (i), Dem
State House - 32nd Middlesex
Kate Lipper-Garabedian (i), Dem
State House - 33rd Middlesex
Steven Ultrino (i), Dem
State House - 34th Middlesex
Christine Barber (i), Dem
State House - 35th Middlesex
Paul Donato (i), Dem
State House - 36th Middlesex
Colleen Garry (i), Dem
State House - 1st Norfolk
Bruce Ayers (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Norfolk
Tackey Chan (i), Dem
State House - 6th Norfolk
William C. Galvin (i), Dem
State House - 7th Norfolk
William Driscoll (i), Dem
State House - 8th Norfolk
Ted Philips, Dem
State House - 10th Norfolk
Jeffrey Roy (i), Dem
State House - 11th Norfolk
Paul McMurtry (i), Dem
State House - 12th Norfolk
John Rogers (i), Dem
State House - 13th Norfolk
Denise Garlick (i), Dem
State House - 14th Norfolk
Alice Peisch (i), Dem
State House - 15th Norfolk
Tommy Vitolo (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Plymouth
Susan Gifford (i), GOP
State House - 3rd Plymouth
Joan Meschino (i), Dem
State House - 7th Plymouth
Alyson Sullivan (i), GOP
State House - 8th Plymouth
Angelo D'Emilia (i), GOP
State House - 9th Plymouth
Gerard Cassidy (i), Dem
State House - 10th Plymouth
Michelle DuBois (i), Dem
State House - 11th Plymouth
Claire Cronin (i), Dem
State House - 1st Suffolk
Adrian Madaro (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Suffolk
Daniel Ryan (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Suffolk
Aaron Michlewitz (i), Dem
State House - 4th Suffolk
David Biele (i), Dem
State House - 5th Suffolk
Liz Miranda (i), Dem
State House - 6th Suffolk
Russell Holmes (i), Dem
State House - 7th Suffolk
Chynah Tyler (i), Dem
State House - 8th Suffolk
Jay Livingstone (i), Dem
State House - 9th Suffolk
Jon Santiago (i), Dem
State House - 10th Suffolk
Edward Coppinger (i), Dem
State House - 11th Suffolk
Elizabeth Malia (i), Dem
State House - 12th Suffolk
Brandy Oakley, Dem
State House - 13th Suffolk
Daniel Hunt (i), Dem
State House - 14th Suffolk
Rob Consalvo, Dem
State House - 15th Suffolk
Nika Elugardo (i), Dem
State House - 16th Suffolk
Jessica Giannino, Dem
State House - 17th Suffolk
Kevin Honan (i), Dem
State House - 18th Suffolk
Michael Moran (i), Dem
State House - 19th Suffolk
Robert DeLeo (i), Dem
State House - 1st Worcester
Kimberly Ferguson (i), GOP
State House - 6th Worcester
Peter Durant (i), GOP
State House - 8th Worcester
Michael Soter (i), GOP
State House - 9th Worcester
David Muradian (i), GOP
State House - 10th Worcester
Brian Murray (i), Dem
State House - 11th Worcester
Hannah Kane (i), GOP
State House - 13th Worcester
John Mahoney (i), Dem
State House - 14th Worcester
James O'Day (i), Dem
State House - 15th Worcester
Mary Keefe (i), Dem
State House - 16th Worcester
Daniel Donahue (i), Dem
State House - 17th Worcester
David LeBoeuf (i), Dem
State House - 18th Worcester
Joseph McKenna (i), GOP
AP Elections 11-03-2020 20:03