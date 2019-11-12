Louisville Archbishop says surgery for cancer was successful

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky says the Catholic archbishop is doing well after a seven-hour surgery for his ongoing cancer treatment.

News outlets citing The Record report 73-year-old Archbishop Joseph Kurtz announced Tuesday that the surgery was successful. The Record is a paper published by the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Kurtz says he is up, walking and hoping for a full recovery.

Kurtz announced in July that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and would be undergoing treatment in North Carolina. His surgery was performed at the Cancer Institute in Durham, North Carolina.

In October, Kurtz said he completed chemotherapy and would know by Thanksgiving what other long-term treatments or limitations he would face.