Louisiana motor vehicle offices expected to reopen Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles locations are on track to reopen Monday, after work to repair problems caused by a cyberattack are complete.

OMV offices around the state have been shuttered all week, disrupting Louisiana drivers’ ability to get license renewals, car registrations and other services.

The attempted ransomware attack caused the shutdown of state servers Monday, upending online services and email across state agencies. Most operations are back up and running, but the cyberattack caused larger problems at the Office of Motor Vehicles.

Louisiana’s technology services office continues its work to restore OMV network and online services.

Edwards said Thursday the ransomware attack was “largely unsuccessful” because the state didn’t lose its data and didn’t pay a ransom.