ELTON, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana town's mayor has resigned, citing issues with the current town council.

Elton Mayor Roger D. “Tony” Laughlin, who has served as mayor for 12 nonconsecutive years, announced his resignation after submitting a letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office on Feb. 4.

“I have desperately tried to continue my term as mayor for the town of Elton, but it has become impossible to work with the current town council,” Laughlin said in the letter.

Laughlin, 75, said he will continue to operate his lawn service, expand his meat market and deli and wants to build a Subway store in Elton, which will keep him busy.

The council is expected to appoint council member Avella Ackless to serve as interim mayor for the remainder of the mayor’s unexpired term. No special election is required for the vacancy, according to Secretary of State spokesperson John Tobler.

Laughlin told the American Press that monthly council meetings have gotten out of hand with a lot of foul language and arguments interrupting the public meetings. Residents attending the meetings are witnesses to the extended drama, which Laughlin said is uncalled for.

He said the council constantly disagrees with his advice, as well as advice from the city clerk and the Louisiana Municipal Association.

“I can no longer lead a town with some of the officials being non-interested in legality and financial issues of the municipality,” he stated.

In the last few months, the council has seemed to hit a dead end, he said.

“I have accomplished so much, but it seems like this council does not want to do much more,” he said. “It’s one step forward and two steps backwards for us.”

Several projects, including plans to clean up the town park last September, have come to a standstill because of disagreements among council members of who should do the project and how it should be done.

“It seems they are more interested in parades and trail rides,” Laughlin said. “I am not into that. I am about working to move the town forward with good water, streets and infrastructure.”

He said the town is waiting on a $500,000 grant to upgrade the sewer plant and $350,000 for street improvements. Work is scheduled to begin this week on the town’s water tower and future plans are to install electronic water meters, he said.

“Hopefully they will continue that progress.” he said.