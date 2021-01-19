Louisiana income forecast assumes slow recovery in pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials Tuesday set a conservative estimate for next year’s income forecast that anticipates the state’s economy will remain sluggish amid a halting recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
State tax collections have come in stronger than expected so far during the virus outbreak. But uncertainty surrounding the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions remained strong enough that the Revenue Estimating Conference, a four-member panel that sets the projections used to build Louisiana’s budget, cut its forecast for the budget year that begins July 1.