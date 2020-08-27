Louisiana family displaced after child sets house on fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A young child playing with a lighter in a bedroom closet set fire to a home in Louisiana, displacing the family just two days before Hurricane Laura hit the state.

Firefighters in Lafayette responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy smoke was coming from the home and the home's two occupants were outside in the backyard, The Advocate reported.

No one was injured, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.

Firefighters took 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. The interior of the home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage and the family was displaced as a result, he said.

Investigators determined the fire originated in a bedroom closet where a young child was playing with a lighter.

The fire was ruled an accident, Trahan said.