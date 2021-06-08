Louisiana college athlete endorsement bill heads to governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is poised to join more than a dozen other states allowing college athletes to earn cash from endorsements and sponsorship deals under an effort gaining steam across the country because of the NCAA's inaction on a national policy.

The Senate voted 35-0 Tuesday for House changes to Sen. Pat Connick's bill to let the student athletes profit off the use of their name, image and likeness, the final vote needed to send the measure to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk. The Democratic governor hasn't taken a public position on the bill but made no attempt to stop passage.