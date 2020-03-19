Louisiana authorities recover body of man from bayou

MONROE, La. (AP) — A week after a man in northern Louisiana was thrown into a bayou while he was out boating, authorities have recovered his body and pulled it from the waters.

Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began searching Black Bayou in Ouachita Parish on March 11 after getting a report of two men being thrown from their 14-foot boat into the waterway, The News-Star reported.

A passing boater rescued one man shortly after the accident, but the other man in the boat, Earl Clack, 48, of Bastrop, never resurfaced.

About 7 a.m. Tuesday, rescue crews found Clack's body.

The newspaper reported that Clack was not wearing a flotation device when he was recovered. His body was sent to the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.