Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Stephen Smith/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ted Jackson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BATON ROUGE (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday.

Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three clinics relying on court rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Louisiana’s abortion law, which does not have exceptions for rape or incest, is currently in effect. However, if the Louisiana Supreme Court sides with the plaintiffs in their appeal, then enforcement of the ban will once again be blocked.