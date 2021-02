BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican Party on Saturday censured GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial.

Cassidy joined six other Republicans and all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump on Saturday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump was acquitted, since 67 Senate votes were needed to secure a conviction.