Los Angeles mayor imposes citywide curfew
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a citywide curfew this evening,
Protesters were back in the streets Saturday, and Garcetti said everyone must be off them by 8 p.m. local time until 5 a.m..
Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations following a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set. Los Angeles police arrested 533 people last night.
