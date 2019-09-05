Longtime Tennessee mayor killed in farming accident

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime mayor in Tennessee has died in a farming accident.

The Greeneville Sun reports deputies went to look for Alan Broyles Wednesday night after he missed a church function. A report from the sheriff's office says Broyles was clearing brush on a steep hillside earlier in the day when his tractor flipped, throwing him off.

Broyles, who was 70, served 20 years as Greene County mayor. He was also a longtime leader in the Greene County Republican Party where he was currently chairman.

County Attorney Roger Woolsey said as mayor Broyles tried to help each person who called his office, regardless of who they were or what they needed.

Prior to public service, Broyles was a teacher and coach. He also served in the U.S. Army.

