Long Island boat crash claims a life, seriously injures 3

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a boat crash has killed one person and seriously injured three others.

Southold Town police say the powerboat slammed into a bulkhead at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday near an entrance to James Creek in Mattituck.

According to Newsday , a 27-year-old woman died. The injured were taken to hospitals.

