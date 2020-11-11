Car crashes into London police station, no injuries reported

LONDON (AP) — London police said a man was arrested after a car crashed into a police station in north London Wednesday. There were no injuries reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station was evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7 p.m. The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are at the scene.

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and that the vehicle at the scene is being examined by specialist officers.

Local Peter Allimadi, 30, said he heard “shouting, a loud crash and sirens from everywhere."

A large police cordon is in place.