Local students earn citizenship awards from Milford Daughters of American Revolution

3
MILFORD - Local students Paige Hottois, Ethan Harrigan and Soledad Meade recently received Good Citizenship Awards from the Milford chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Elizabeth Keefe, the chair of the Milford chapter, said that the Good Citizen Award recognizes students for the four outstanding qualities of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Students were chosen by faculty and college counselors’ votes and were required to write an essay with the following prompt: How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?