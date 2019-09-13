Local photographer’s Ellen DeGeneres “Cakesmash” photoshoot goes viral

A recent Ellen DeGeneres-themed photoshoot by Ute-Christin Cowan, an award-winning newborn and child photographer in Milford is getting a lot of online attention after being posted by her business (utechristinphotography.com) last week.

Ute-Christin Cowan has been an avid fan of Ellen DeGeneres since coming to the United States from her native Germany as an au pair 17 years ago. Since then, the comedienne’s television talk show has been a regular source of support and inspiration as Ute dealt with life in a new country, college studies, finding a job, getting married and becoming the mother of two children, and then establishing her own business. DeGeneres provided those sparks of positivity when Ute-Christin Cowan needed them during that journey.

In tribute to the start of the talk show host’s 17th season, Ute-Christin Cowan set out to create a special “cakesmash” photoshoot in her honor.

A blonde, 1-year-old Milford girl, Ariella, who had previously been photographed by Ute-Christin Cowan, was enlisted to be the featured cake smasher. Jade Ramos, also a Milford resident, made the cake and helped with the set decoration. Lots of planning went into this setup, but it was well worth the effort. It wasn’t the first cakesmash photo setup Ute-Christin Cowan has done for clients of her child photography business over the years, but because of her admiration for DeGeneres, it was the most special.

The photos were quickly picked up by other websites after being posted by the Milford business, culminating Sept. 6 when the Ellen Show posted an image on its Facebook & Twitter page with the caption, “This is my kind of party.”

Ute-Christin Cowan was pleased that her work, if in a small way, helps support Ellen in spreading the message of kindness and fun at a time when the world sorely needs that spirit.