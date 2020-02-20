Local lawmakers Mark Frazee, John Daniels, State Rep. Charles Ferraro, State Rep. Themis Klarides, State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria and Sharron Stone delivered handmade valentines to veterans at the West Haven VA on Friday, Feb. 14. The Valentine’s Day cards were made by local school children at Laurel Ledge Elementary School, Beacon Falls; Bradley School, Derby; Turkey Hill School, Orange; Mathewson Elementary School, Milford; Bungay Elementary School, Seymour; Alma E. Pagels Elementary School, West Haven; and Beecher Road School, Woodbridge.