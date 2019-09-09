Local comic bookstore sponsors Milford Library’s Party in the Stacks

Comic book store, Alternate Universe, 398 Bridgeport Ave., Milford has tied on its superhero cape and will sponsor The Friends of the Milford Public Library’s fall fund-raiser “Party in the Stacks: Goes Pop Culture” on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the library, 57 New Haven Ave.

“When a local business supports a local event, it’s a win win for everyone!,” said Erik Yacko co-owner of Alternate Universe and promoter for Altered Reality Entertainment.

Alternate Universe will be joined by cosplay entertainers and local Milford artist Rob Bartha — Ipswitch Art. Alternate Universe will provide free comic book goody bags on hand for those in attendance (One per person — while supplies last).

“Nothing says pop culture like comics,” said Ashley Volkens, vice president of special events for the Friends and chairing this year’s party. “We truly appreciate Alternate Universe’s support and are excited to take our guests to an Alternate Universe.”

Individual tickets are $35 for members of the Friends and $40 for nonmembers. After Oct. 1, all individual tickets will be $50. Tickets may be purchased at the Milford Library Circulation Desk, or at biddingowl.com/FriendsofMilfordLibr. For questions or sponsor opportunities, email partyinstacks.milfordlib@gmail.com, call 203-783-3291 or visit milfordlibrary.org.

Event sponsors include: Alternate Universe, The Crushed Grape, The Milford Bank, Sterling Printing & Graphics, Party People Inc., ShopRite of Milford and Trish Pearson Insurance.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget. For more information about the organization, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.