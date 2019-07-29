Local band signs record deal

Growing up, many kids dream about becoming rock stars. Local resident, Anthony Paolucci, is no exception. On July 17, that dream came one step closer to reality when his band, Passing Strange, signed a record deal with NeuroTronix Records, an independent label in Seymour.

After three years of playing shows around the state, recording music, and raising funds for organizations like Bridges Healthcare, Milford Prevention Council, and To Write Love on Her Arms, Passing Strange is moving up in their musical career.

“It’s the kind of thing every musician dreams of, one day signing with a record label,” said Paolucci, who plays drums in the band. “This is how all my heroes started out, and I’m hoping it’s the first big step on the road to great things.”

Pianist and vocalist Kate Mirabella said, “We’re hoping that by signing with NeuroTronix, this will open a lot of doors that might not otherwise be available to us. We’re excited to be working with Rick Demko; he believes in our music as much as we do. With his experience and expertise, we’ll be able to reach even more people.”

Passing Strange’s pre-label album, Come Whatever Storms, is on Spotify.