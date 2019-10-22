Local author shares her family’s Holocaust story

The Wepawaug-CT Valley-West Rock Hadassah will present “Visions and Voices: Writers at Work” Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m., at Case Memorial Library, 176 Tyler City Road, Orange.

Guest speaker Rebecca Freimann, author of Family Tree: Rooted in Survival, tells the true story of three family branches and their struggles to survive the horrors of the Holocaust. Separated from one another, family members must find the will to survive on their own. Freimann returns to her hometown of Orange to share her family’s story and how it came to be written.

Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With 300,000 members, associates and supporters, Hadassah brings Jewish women together to effect change and advocate on critical issues such as medical care, research and women’s empowerment.

For more information, email wepawaug@gmail.com.