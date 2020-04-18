Local Republican leader calls scuffle 'immature, stupid'

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A local Republican Party leader in Connecticut who was charged with scuffling with another customer at a restaurant said Saturday that his behavior was “immature, stupid” and he apologized.

Jeffrey Santopietro, who was recently appointed head of Waterbury's Republican Town Committee, was cited for misdemeanor breach of peace Friday morning, the Republican-American reported. Witnesses said he grabbed and pushed another man against a wall at Monteiro's Restaurant, believing the man called him fat.

Santopietro, 53, also is President Donald Trump's reelection campaign coordinator in Connecticut.

“It was an immature, stupid, thing,” he said Saturday. “I’ve apologized to everybody included. It was regrettable. I wish I could take it back. Unfortunately, I can’t.”

Santopietro, who said he went to the restaurant to get takeout, said he “snapped” when he thought the man called him fat. He was issued a summons to appear in court in July.

The Republican-American reported Santopietro was among eight politically connected Republicans arrested by federal agents on corruption-related charges in 1991. His brother, then-mayor Joseph Santopietro, was among those arrested. Jeffrey Santopietro ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion.