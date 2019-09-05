Local Girl Scout Addison Foley in process of earning Girl Scout Gold Award

Girl Scout Addison Foley of Milford is working toward earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts between the grades of 9 and 12 spend at least 80 hours researching issues, assessing community needs and resources, building a team and making a sustainable impact in the community as they begin their Gold Award project.

For her project, Addison is working to establish a rain garden at Wasson Field in Milford. A rain garden is a bioretention area that collects rain water runoff from buildings and roads to improve water quality, recharge groundwater and support landscape with less impact on local waters. By creating two swales at the ballfield, Addison’s project recycles the water runoff from the field into the ground, rather than into the storm water system and also prevents erosion of the area.

A Girl Scout must be at least in ninth grade and have successfully completed specific requirements before she may begin working on her Gold Award Project.

“These requirements help girls discover their personal strengths, connect with others as part of a team to identify an issue, and take action to resolve the issue, making the world a better place,” Scout leaders said in a press release. “When a Girl Scout has been selected to receive the Gold Award, she is recognized with her fellow Gold Award recipients at a statewide reception in June.”