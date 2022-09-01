Local GOP chair found guilty in vote-siphoning scheme

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A local Republican Party chairman in central Florida was found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that prosecutors say was part of a larger scheme to siphon off votes from a Democrat in a state senate race.
Following the verdict, a judge in Seminole County sentenced Ben Paris to a year of supervised probation, 200 hours of community work and ordered him to pay more than $42,000 for the cost of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.