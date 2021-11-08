Lobster trap Christmas tree to honor Milford's coastal history

MILFORD — To honor the history of Milford, the Downtown Business Association and The Milford Arts Council are teaming up to create a lobster trap Christmas tree that will be fashioned with artistic buoy’s created by people.
“There are a lot of lobster trap trees in a lot of coastal (areas) throughout a lot of the quintessential New England towns,” said Makayla Silva, DMBA executive president. “I thought Milford being perfectly situated along the harbor, it would easily lend itself to the same sort of tree.”