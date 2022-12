This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — A donation from a local shellfish company has made the city's lobster trap Christmas tree a reality once more.

The tree, made up of lobster traps and adorned with decorated buoys, almost didn't happen this year, according to Page Miglio, executive director of the Milford Arts Council.

"Last year, the lobster traps were donated by Briarpatch Shellfish Company, and we weren't sure if they would donate them again this year," said Miglio. "But they reached out to us and told us they would donate the lobster traps one more year, so we had to quickly acquire the buoys for people to purchase and to decorate them for the lobster trap Christmas tree."

The second annual tree lighting was held Sunday night in Milford Lisman Landing.

"We are really grateful for the volunteers who were here on Saturday making the lobster trap Christmas tree during the rain," said Makayla Silva, executive director for the Downtown Milford Business Association. "The lobster trap Christmas tree is symbolic of our community."

Last year marked the first time the MAC and DMBA teamed up to bring the lobster trap tree to Milford.

"There are a lot of lobster trap trees in a lot of coastal (areas) throughout a lot of the quintessential New England towns," said Silva. "I thought Milford is perfectly situated along the harbor. It would easily lend itself to the same sort of tree."

This year, Miglio said the MAC couldn't raise funds to purchase the lobster traps for the Christmas tree because of other events it had going on, like the organization's 50th anniversary.

"So this will be the last time Briarpatch is donating the lobster traps, so we are going to be fundraising all year to purchase about 150 lobster traps, which is how many it takes to make the tree," she said.

But when the community was notified the MAC had buoys to be decorated for the lobster trap Christmas tree, people responded, Miglio said.

"There are 160 buoys on the tree painted by members of the community and the business community of Milford," she said.