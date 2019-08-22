Lobs of Love event to benefit Mowat-Wilson Syndrome Foundation

The second annual Lobs of Love event to benefit the Mowat-Wilson Syndrome Foundation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Milford Indoor Tennis, 580 Bridgeport Ave.

Mowat-Wilson is a rare, but extremely serious condition, found in many countries and across ethnic groups. The Mowat-Wilson Foundation is raising funds to hold a medical conference on the syndrome in 2020. Connecticut counts five children — two of whom live in Milford — known to be affected by the disorder.

Experts estimate that hundreds of U.S. children are affected by Mowat-Wilson. Significant signs of the syndrome include distinctive facial features, intellectual disability, delayed development and other birth defects. Unfortunately, it is often misdiagnosed and treated incorrectly, with negative consequences.

To help raise funds and visibility for the Foundation, Milford Indoor Tennis is donating its facility for a night of tennis and friendship in support of this effort. Players will team up for round robin mixed doubles. There will be light drinks and appetizers, gifts, and a silent auction with prizes.

For tickets, at $25 per person for both players and nonplayers, visit mowat-wilson.org/tennis/.

Event organizers are seeking donations of goods or services as well as financial contributions. Sponsors so far include Milford Indoor Tennis; Jacobi, Case & Speranzini, P.C.; and Fairfield County Bank. For sponsorships, donations, or additional information, contact Laura Chrysostomo at laurac@mowat-wilson.org.