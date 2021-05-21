Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two men were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Mississippi, accused of taking part in an $85 million Ponzi scheme involving a fictitious lumber company, a prosecutor says.
Ted Brent Alexander, 55, and Jon Darrell Seawright, 49, both of Jackson, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, one count of securities fraud and four counts of wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud investors, according to Darren J. LaMarca, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.