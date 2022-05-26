Live updates | Russia reports destroying Ukraine targets The Associated Press May 26, 2022 Updated: May 26, 2022 5:56 a.m.
1 of9 Dina walks out of her home ruined by shelling in Horenka, on the outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A child holds a toy train outside his family's heavily damaged house after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Two rockets struck the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region early Wednesday morning, causing at least four injuries. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A local resident gathers up belongings from his heavily damaged house after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Two rockets struck the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region early Wednesday morning, causing at least four injuries. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A couple kiss in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A local resident walks next to a house destroyed in a Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko speakes at a conversation about the war in Ukraine during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has destroyed a large Ukrainian unit with equipment at a railway station in the east.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Thursday that the Russian warplanes hit the railway station in Pokrovsk when an assault brigade that arrived to reinforce the Ukrainian forces in the region was unloading there.
Written By
The Associated Press