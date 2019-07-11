Little Library donation reminder

To the Editor:

The Friends of the Milford Public Library supports four Little Libraries in Milford at Gulf Beach, Walnut Beach, YMCA, and the Milford train station. These libraries are available for residents and visitors to take a book and leave a book if they wish. No library card needed! The goal of these libraries is to spread literacy.

However recently, our stewards have found many books left at the libraries which appear to be donation efforts. It was reported that a large basket of about 50 books was left outside the Walnut Beach library and an old, large dictionary and old, large Bible were left at Gulf Beach library. Both were too large for the box and in poor condition. Donations of books and magazines or pamphlets are not accepted at these little libraries as space is limited.

We would like to remind the community that donations of gently used books and discs are accepted at the Milford Public Library at 57 New Haven Avenue. Please review the library’s donation polices at ci.milford.ct.us/sites/milfordct/files/uploads/donation_handout_-_version_3.pdf.

The Friends of the Milford Public Library is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, Little Libraries, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget. For questions or further information about the organization, please email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.

Friends of the Milford Library