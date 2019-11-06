Little Library at Gulf Beach to close for the season

The Friends of Milford Library report that the Little Library at Gulf Beach is closed for the season due to damage from the recent storm. It will be repaired over the winter and will reopen in the spring. The Friends encourage the public to utilize the other Little Libraries in Milford which will be open year round and stocked with books for both adults and children to borrow or swap. They include: the Milford Train Station (snackbar, waiting area), Walnut Beach (outside Firehouse Art Gallery), and the YMCA (near soccer fields).

The Little Library project is sponsored by the Friends of the Milford Public Library, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 volunteer organization. All proceeds raised by the Friends are used to fund children and adult programs, museum passes, and expenses not covered by the City budget.

For more information, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.