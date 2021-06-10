Lithuania readies for more migrants entering via Belarus June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 10:59 a.m.
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania will set up a border tent village to shelter increasing numbers of asylum-seekers from third countries who are entering through neighboring Belarus, officials said Thursday.
Authorities in the small Baltic country have suggested that the Belarusian government — with which relations are tense following a crackdown on opposition supporters in Belarus — could be involved in the increase seen in recent days.