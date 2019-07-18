Link to help Milford Babe Ruth 14s

Milford Babe Ruth's 14U state championship team was led by (front row) Owen Bell, Anthony Brassell, Brandon MacDonald, Dean Ross, Jack D'Avignion, Riley Jordan, Jack Aliberti, Braden Tarczali and John Neider; (second row) coach Walter Piechota, Walt Piechota, Mike Cosmas, Joe Gaetano, Cody Dineson, Kian McEnerney, coach Christopher McEnerney and manager John Wezenski.

The Milford Babe Ruth 14s have won the state baseball championship and will represent Connecticut in the Regionals beginning Friday in Rochester (N.Y.).

The regional is 3.5 hours away, meaning team members and families will have no choice but to stay in hotels, eat out and miss time from work.

Milford Babe Ruth 14s are asking for any donation you would be able to provide. Even a small $10 donation will go a long way to helping all of the families involved this year.

These donations will go towards tournament entry fees, umpire fees, room and board, meals and anything else needed for the team, as they look to advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.

Click here to support Milford 14u State Champions Need Your Help!! organized by Adam DeLozier

www.gofundme.com