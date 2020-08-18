Lincoln's birthplace to observe 19th Amendment centennial

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park plans to observe the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Crews will illuminate the Memorial Building on Aug. 26 in the colors of purple and gold, which were traditionally used by the suffragettes who fought for women’s right to vote, the park said in a statement. The evening event is free and open to the public.

People are also encouraged to submit names of individuals who have struggled for equality for a “Freedom Roll Call” that will be read during the event. The park will also provide visitors with materials to make suffragette ribbons they can wear.